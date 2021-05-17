‘Nailed It’ Star Nicole Byer Is Looking for Love on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

Getty Images

Nicole Byer is the latest star to sign up for “The Celebrity Dating Game,” and we have an exclusive first look at her episode!

Check out the clips below to see the “Nailed It” host grill three eligible bachelors — that she can’t see — and their sometimes hilarious responses.

In this clip, she asks the eligible bachelors to explain the concept of love. Watch!

In this one, she asks about their shoe size!

The ABC show, hosted by Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel, will premiere at 10 p.m. June 14 with Nicole’s episode.