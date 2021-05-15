Game Night with the Family and Nintendo Switch, Plus: Enter to Win One!

Like a lot of people, we’ve been spending more time at home these days and finding new ways for some family fun. And just like celebs like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, game night is a great go-to!

“Extra” caught up with Jessie James Decker to talk about how she prioritizes her family and makes time in her busy schedule so they can spend quality time together. One fun thing they do as a family is have game nights on their Nintendo Switch system. Check it out!

With games like "Super Mario Party," the whole family can play. The mini games are quick and fun, allowing each person to choose their favorite characters. The best thing about Nintendo Switch is that there are so many games and truly something for everyone to enjoy. Plus it’s super versatile, so you can play at home or on the go.

Enter below for your chance to win your own Nintendo Switch system, and head on over to www.nintendo.com/switch to learn more about the system.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.