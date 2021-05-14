Giveaways May 14, 2021
Win It! An MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag
You too can be a star! Win the same gift collection produced by Backstage Creations and given to Scarlett Johansson, Addison Rae, Mandy Moore and Anthony Mackie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Be sure to tune in to watch the show Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
The gift bag items include:
- Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas – Relais & Châteaux — A stylish and contemporary beachfront resort in Halkidiki, Greece. Prize includes a one-night stay. Airfare not included.
- Borough Chocolates — Woman-owned boutique/artisan hand-painted 12-piece assorted box of bonbons using ethically sourced couverture/chocolate (Valrhona brand chocolate). Prize includes coasters.
- Coma Toes — Backstage or on the tour bus, Coma Toes lounge footwear are new and already have a cult following in Hollywood; featuring rip-stop nylon, dreamy padded insole, and rubber outsole, Coma Toes are a hit for their comfort, durability, and fun!
- frank body — frank body is an Australian skin care brand that makes coffee-based, clean, and cruelty-free skin care for the face, hair, and body.
- Halarosis — Halarosis is dedicated to creating an inviting atmosphere in your home by producing soy candles that are both eco-friendly and safe for you and your family.
- Kulani Kinis — Australian-designed bikinis.
- L.L.Bean — Hunter’s Tote Bag, Open-Top: This all-purpose bag will stand up to years of rugged use.
- MAËLYS B-FLAT Belly Firming Cream — Our revolutionary cream helps smooth and fade stretch marks, promotes cellulite reduction, and helps in tightening and firming the belly.
- Philips Sonicare — Philips One by Sonicare is an electric toothbrush featuring a new, bold design that will add a fun pop of color to your oral healthcare routine and deliver a fresher, brighter smile anywhere you go.
- Pwure — Highly personalized, data-driven pre- and post-workout powder formulations that are made from seven all-natural, organic, vegan, gluten-free ingredients to enable athletes at all levels — from weekend warrior to professional — to train, recover, and perform at their highest level. Prize includes coasters.
- Soigné Luxury Accessories — Sparkle and shine like the beautiful star you are in Soigné’s “Jeweled Not Jaded Collection,” so throw on a pair of Soigné’s handmade earrings to ooze that “I can’t relate, I’m unbothered” statement.
- SONIC® Drive-In — America’s Drive-In is providing reusable SONIC-branded water bottles and Dip Trips, a sauce holder that attaches to your vent or vehicle to hold your favorite sauce, so you can have the ultimate movie and TV watching experience right in your car.
- Tescom-Japan.us — The number one professional hair dryer brand in Japan created the first beauty collagen hair dryer and straightener with a cartridge filled with collagen to create a nano-mist to promote healthy hair growth and protect hair and scalp. Swarovski dryer for display only; prize includes regular model.
- Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur — breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
