Win Big and Get MOOving with Organic Valley’s #MOOvingOutside Challenge

Summer is around the corner, which means more time moving around outside basking in the sun! The Organic Valley’s #MOOvingOutside Challenge is all about the connection between exercise and better health for everyone. It’s proven that when we get our bodies moving in the fresh air and sunshine, it makes us happier and healthier, and the same applies for cows!

We don’t normally look to cows for exercise and wellness inspiration, however, when cows get outside and move around on green pastures, they’re happier and healthier, which results in excellent quality milk.

Organic Valley’s #MOOvingOutside Challenge highlights the outdoor activity of their dairy cows in an inspirational and light-hearted way to motivate families to get outside and get MOOving. Take a look!