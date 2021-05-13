Pics! Sadie Robertson & Husband Christian Huff Welcome First Child

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson is a mom!

On Thursday, Robertson revealed that she welcomed a baby girl with husband Christian Huff.

Along with posting precious pics of their bundle of joy, Sadie wrote on Instagram, “We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛.”

“The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness,” Sadie added about her daughter, who was born on Tuesday.

Christian shared his own post, writing, “Welcome to the world sweet honey girl 🍯.”

A month ago, Sadie hinted at her baby’s name, saying it comes from Proverbs 16:24. She explained, “I’ve always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, ‘you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed’.”

“On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote ‘honey’ (swipe) because i called him the boy with the honey words. Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words,” Robertson continued. “Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey.”

The pair announced they were expecting in October. At the time, Sadie posted a pic of themselves posing with a sonogram. She wrote, “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you.”

Sadie gushed, “What I've learned from you already - ❤️ God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. ❤️. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."