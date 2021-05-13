Lisa Kudrow Talks Emotional ‘Friends’ Reunion, Plus: Her New Animated Show ‘HouseBroken’

Lisa Kudrow and Clea DuVall are getting animated in FOX’s new show “HouseBroken.” The stars opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the series, and Lisa dished on the upcoming “Friends” reunion special.

Lisa telling Rachel about the special, premiering May 27 on HBO Max, “It was really emotional, and watching it again, watching it I got emotional all over again.”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, added, “It’s also really just so thrilling. We got to be together and [Matt] LeBlanc tells a story like no one else, he is so great. I laugh a lot, that’s my contribution.”

We also know there are tons of celebs joining Lisa, Matt and their co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

Lisa revealed, “I was surprised — w all were. There’s a lot of big open mouths.”

As for “HouseBroken” she explained, “It’s hilarious. First of all… It’s this group of pets that get together for group therapy, lead by of course Honey, standard poodle, my character. She thinks she is a therapist because her human is a therapist. It’s really funny to see what their issues are and how related it is to their humans.”

Clea also created the show, and said, “It came from one of my cats who I have a very complicated relationship with… All I want is to know what she needs, what she needs how she is feeling, all I wanted was for us to go to counseling together…That lead me to start thinking about it would be so fun to do a show that explored animals lives and their points of view.”