Anthony Mackie Reacts to ‘Captain America 4’ Rumors, Plus: Playing Dual Roles in ‘Solos’

Marvel fans want to know… is Anthony Mackie starring in “Captain America 4”?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Mackie, who recently picked up the famous shield in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Mackie insisted it was news to him when a cashier asked him about it at the grocery store. “I don’t know, I haven’t been told anything. I haven’t gotten a call from Marvel. I found out in a grocery store, literally.”

Meanwhile, he’s starring in Amazon Prime’s “Solos,” playing a man named Tom and his clone. The show explores loneliness and human connection through the lens of seven character-driven stories. The project also stars Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, and others.

What was it like playing two roles? Anthony said with a laugh, “This is going to sound so wrong… I really fell in love with myself.”

Check out the exclusive clip below to see a tense first meeting between Tom and his doppelgänger.