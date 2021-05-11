Katy Perry Dishes on Her First Mother’s Day: ‘I Am Blessed’

ABC Television

New mommy Katy Perry was quite busy on her first Mother’s Day!

On Sunday, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Katy and her fellow “American Idol” judges Luke Bryant and Lionel Richie after the live show.

When Jenn wished Katy a Happy Mother’s Day, Katy quipped, “I'm up in the new club!”

As for her first Mother’s Day with fiancé Orlando Bloom and their baby girl Daisy Dove, Katy gushed, “Amazing. We celebrated yesterday, knowing that Mama was working. But it was amazing. I feel so happy and fulfilled and I've got a great partner. I am blessed.”

Perry also kept it real about her experience being a mom, saying, “It is all the tiredness, it is all the things, she puked on me the other day, you put the diaper on, you put the extra diaper on underneath so it’s not free so if it comes, the whole thing. The best thing is the deepest love, I didn’t know I could experience unconditional love and it is the deepest love.”

It was Coldplay night, and the show is now down to the Top 5. When asked if America got it right, Perry commented, “Yeah, we’re kind of feeling it… We have emotions for all of them… Next week, it’s going to be even smaller… Millions of votes are coming in… To have Coldplay on this show mentoring, it’s so cool — I think we’re cool again.”

On Sunday night’s episode, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin mentored the contestants, who sang some of the band’s hit songs like “Yellow” and “Fix You.”

Lionel added, “As an artist, he understands exactly what’s going on here.”