Dina Manzo’s Ex-Husband Thomas Indicted for Her 2017 Home Invasion

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Dina Manzo’s ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, has been charged as an accomplice in her brutal home invasion.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said, “Thomas Manzo, 56, of Franklin Lakes, along with James Mainello, 53, of Bayonne, has been indicted for his role as an accomplice to first degree Robbery; second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; third degree Aggravated Assault; third degree Theft: third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose; and third degree Criminal Restraint. Manzo is additionally charged as the sole actor in two counts of fourth degree Stalking related to the same victims.”

Manzo has turned himself in and will be held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution until his first court hearing at the Monmouth County Superior Court.

On May 13, 2017, the police were called to Dina’s home, where they found Dina and her current husband David Cantin, who were allegedly “assaulted multiple times with a baseball bat and robbed” of an “engagement ring and $500 in cash.”

An investigation led to the arrest of Mainello, who was charged for his involvement in the home robbery.

If convicted of first degree robbery, Manzo and Mainello face up to 20 years in prison. If they are convicted of second degree aggravated assault, they face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. A third degree aggravated assault conviction could carry a five-year prison sentence.

After the indictment, Dina and Dave’s attorney told TMZ, "This was an awful ordeal for Dina and David and hopefully it is the final step in bringing them closure of this matter."

Last year, Thomas was charged with “planning and carrying out an assault” on Dave, in exchange for a lavish wedding reception.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement, “Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, are each charged by indictment with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. The indictment also charges Perna — identified in the indictment as a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family — with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, and Manzo with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime. Both defendants will make their initial appearances today by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor.”

According to the indictment, Manzo allegedly hired Perna to attack Cantin in exchange for a “deeply discounted” wedding reception at Manzo's venue The Brownstone.

The indictment alleges that Manzo provided Perna with “personal information” on Cantin, including residence and business addresses, as well as his vehicle, so the assault could be carried out.

The documents also allege that Manzo wanted the assault to “leave a permanent facial scar” on Cantin.

In July 2015, Perna and his associates carried out the assault on Cantin at a strip mall parking lot in Passaic County, New Jersey. A dangerous weapon, a slapjack, was used in the attack.

A month later, his wedding reception was held at Manzo's restaurant for “a fraction of the price” and was attended by over 300 people.

Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records after the FBI seized invoices from the wedding in November. The invoices had not been previously turned over, even though the federal grand jury requested them in a subpoena. Instead, a false document regarding the wedding was sent to the government, along with a false certification.

In response to the allegations, Manzo's lawyer Michael Critchley told NJ.com, “The allegations more resemble a fictional plot of a reality TV show and will be proven to be absolutely and totally false as it relates to Thomas Manzo.”