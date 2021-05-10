Surprise! ‘OITNB’ Couple Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“Orange Is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli are first-time moms!

Over the weekend, Wiley announced that they welcomed daughter George Elizabeth. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜.”

Along with sharing a precious pic of their little one holding both of her moms’ fingers, Samira added, “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for.”

In her own Instagram post, Lauren wrote, “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️."

The news comes as a surprise since the couple never announced they were expecting.

In 2017, Samira and Lauren tied the knot in Palm Springs.

In March, Samira gushed about Lauren on their wedding anniversary. She wrote on Instagram, “4 years down. Whole lot more to go. Life is f---ing breathtaking with you, @lomorelli. Happy Anniversary, babygirl."

Wiley found love on the set of “Orange Is the New Black” with Morelli, who was a writer for the Netflix hit.

Back in 2014, Morelli wrote an essay about discovering she was gay on the show and falling in love with Samira while still married to a man. She revealed, "I went through it all on set: I fell in love with a woman, and I watched my life play out on screen."