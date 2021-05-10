‘PEN15’ Star Anna Konkle Welcomes First Child, Plus: She’s Engaged!

Splash News

“PEN15” star Anna Konkle is a mom!

Earlier this year, Konkle and actor Alex Anfanger welcomed a baby girl, who they named Essie Wunderle.

In an interview with Vogue, she revealed, “The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honor of him. The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women. And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."

“Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell,” Anna added.

Along with announcing the birth of their first child, Anna subtly revealed that they are engaged! She shared, “I'd like to thank ‘90 Day Fiancé’ for giving Alex a plethora of characters to impersonate and, in turn, hours of entertainment for me. Pregnancy pillow for keeping me upright; you took up the entire bed. Stretch-mark oil — they still happened, but I'm pretty sure I'd have more. Alex for our marriage proposal, scored by that Neil Young record I love."

Konkle also opened up about her pregnancy, saying, “Alex and I conceived in April and found out in May. I was in Lake Arrowhead for the week, concentrating on editing, and my partner was in Los Angeles. There was snow on the ground where I was, and an hour away he was in 90-degree heat."

Anna noted that they “celebrated through tears on FaceTime.”

In January, Anna announced that she was expecting, At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now ❤️.”

In response to the post, her then-pregnant “PEN-15” co-star Maya Erskine posted pics of Anna and herself showing off their baby bumps!