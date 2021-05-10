Octomom Nadya Suleman Shares New Photo with Her Kiddos

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nadya Suleman aka “Octomom” shared a sweet family with her brood on Mother’s Day.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to all you devoted, diligent, and loving mamas in this world! You are valued and appreciated!”

The photo included Nadya in the middle, surrounded by nine of her 14 children. She included a second pic of the many cards and gifts she had received, including a giant teddy bear and flowers.

Suleman shot to fame in 2009 after undergoing IVF treatment and giving birth to octuplets, who are now 12.

The 45-year-old, who also goes by Natalie, has been actively posting about the family and their life in quarantine on Instagram.

