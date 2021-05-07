Mother’s Day Fashion Finds with NYDJ, Plus: Win a $50 Credit

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or gifts for mom all year round, then look no further. NYDJ is the perfect destination to pick fashion finds for Mom… and yourself!

We all know how hard it can be to find the perfect pair of jeans, which is why NYDJ’s goal is to design premium stretch jeans made for all body shapes, sizes, and ages. Mom (and you!) will feel comfortable and confident with NYDJ’s lift tuck technology, a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to flatten in the front and curve-contouring construction to flatter curves in the back.

Take a look as “Extra” buttons up why NYDJ should be your next go-to shopping destination!

To shop NYDJ apparel head to NYDJ.com. Plus, enter below for a chance to win a $50 credit to NYDJ!