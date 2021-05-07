Celebrity News May 07, 2021
Mom’s Night Off! Join ‘Band of Mothers’ Podcast Hosts for a ‘Mother’s Day Eve’ Comedy and Music Livestream
It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and what better way to treat mom than giving her a night off with comedy and music!
Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee, of the “Band of Mothers” podcast, are hosting a special “Mother’s Day Eve: Live with The Pump and Dump Show” livestream event on Saturday night.
The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. and the interactive event will feature comedy, music, games, prizes, and more. Pick up tickets here!
Be sure to check out the latest episodes of "Band of Mothers" too, where Ferm and Tee give their honest, raw and funny take on parenting and more. Check it out!