Mom’s Night Off! Join ‘Band of Mothers’ Podcast Hosts for a ‘Mother’s Day Eve’ Comedy and Music Livestream

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and what better way to treat mom than giving her a night off with comedy and music!

Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee, of the “Band of Mothers” podcast, are hosting a special “Mother’s Day Eve: Live with The Pump and Dump Show” livestream event on Saturday night.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. and the interactive event will feature comedy, music, games, prizes, and more. Pick up tickets here!