Band Aid Creator Midge Ure’s Epic Concert Finale

“Things will get better,” says Midge Ure, who famously created Live Aid and Band Aid alongside Bob Geldof. Ure, who also co-wrote the classic anthem “Do They Know It’s Christmas?,” has helped fans get through the pandemic with his music. The legendary frontman for alternative band Ultravox and popular solo artist launched Backstage Lockdown Club, inviting fans to join him virtually for live performances and more. He’s been even taking requests!

Now, Midge is continuing his popular series, but also having a special concert event on May 14. Midge and a full band will play the classic Vienna album in full along with other hits as a way close his 1980 tour that was delayed due to the pandemic. Click here for concert info and tickets.



“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke to Midge about the club, the 40th anniversary box set of the seminal Ultravox album “Vienna,” and more – watch!