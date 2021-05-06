La La Anthony Spills on Her Friendships with Kim Kardashian & Vanessa Bryant

La La Anthony may be busy, but she always has time for her famous friends!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Anthony as she gets ready for the Season 4 premiere of “The Chi.”

Calling this season deep and necessary, La La said, “What's so incredible… it’s really tackling what's happening in the world right now.”



When she isn’t working, she is hanging with her best friend Kim Kardashian. Has anyone asked her to set them up with newly single Kim yet? La La laughed, saying, “Rachel, that means you’re thinking of who did it — somebody told you.”

La La teased, “I’ve got to change my phone number… I’m changing my number.”

As for how Kim is doing after her split from Kanye, La La shared, “Kim and I, we have a great time together and we both were like, ‘Hey, let's just take a day and go out to Palm Springs with [my son] Kiyan and all her kids and just have some fun. We always do that.” Anthony smiled, saying, “The only thing I’ve heard about lately is everyone trying to shoot their shot at Bill Gates — that’s what I’ve been hearing about.”

La La is also very close with Vanessa Bryant, making it her job to keep Kobe Bryant’s widow smiling and laughing. She stressed, “That's been my job our entire friendship. That's just what our friendship is! We laugh, we talk smack, we make jokes — it's always been like that. So now is no different. And you know, she's incredibly strong… but when we all get together, it's jokes and laughs and just uplifting as much as we possibly can. Because that's what friends are supposed to do… It's just amazing to have these women in my life to just empower and guide me along the way.”

On Showtime’s “The Chi,” Anthony plays a chef. She dished, “I love the character of Dom because I love women taking control… It's definitely interesting, and some twists and turns… I think the audience will definitely be like, ‘What the hell is happening here?’ But I think it's going to be great, great television for sure.”

The new season, which premieres May 23, centers on a group of friends on the South Side of Chicago who experience systemic racism for the first time. She stressed, “It's really speaking about what's happening in America today — Black Lives Matter, police brutality — and it's stories that need to be told and not ignored.”



La La is also teaming up with 50 Cent, her co-star on “Power,” on a series about Cyntoia Brown, who was convicted of the murder and robbery of Johnny Michael Allen.