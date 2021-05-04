Tallulah Willis Engaged to Dillon Buss — See Her Ring!

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah, 27, is engaged!

On Tuesday, Tallulah announced her engagement to her filmmaker boyfriend Dillon Buss after one year of dating.

Tallulah also shared photos of Dillon on one knee in their backyard with her looking beyond shocked at what is happening.

She captioned the series of proposal pics, “With absolute most certainty.”

In one pic, Tallulah is captured wrapping her legs around her beau while kissing him!

In another Instagram, Tallulah showed off her huge diamond sparkler. She wrote, “HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED.”

Dillon shared his one own set of photos, gushing, “I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus.”

The pair celebrated their engagement with her sisters Scout and Rumer.

Scout wrote on Instagram, “I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍

Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭.”

Rumer added, “I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you. 💍💍 💍💍💍 💍💍.”

