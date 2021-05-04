Take a Peek Inside the ‘Vertical’ Screening for ‘Cruel Summer’

Getty Images

The stars were out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles where Freeform hosted the first ever vertical screening to premiere “Cruel Summer.”

Stars Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt were looking forward to enjoying the night. Watch!

Chiara shared, “It’s so special. I mean we are actually watching ‘Cruel Summer’ projected above the pool at the Beverly Hilton and we are all going to be able to watch from our balconies safely and social-distanced. So I’m super excited and we all get to take a peek at one another from a nice outdoor space.”

Olivia added, “The event is a little different than a couple of other ones that have been done before because we are putting a big projection over the pool and we are having everyone sit out on balconies, and it’s going to be a sort of intimate experience along with other people that are sitting there with us. It’s going to be really fun.”