Reality Stars Erica Mena & Safaree Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Growing Bump!

Getty Images

“Love & Hip Hop” alum Erica Mena is going to be a mom again!

On Monday, Mena took to Instagram to break the news that she was expecting her second child with husband Safaree.

She wrote on Instagram, “Marriage-it's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to [sic] much to not be as grateful as I truly am."

In another post, she wrote, "YES for the 3rd time ✨This time y’all gonna give me my credit!"

Erica and Safaree are already the parents of daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, 15 months. She is also the mother of son King Javien Conde, 14, from a previous relationship.

Safaree wrote in his own post, “Safire got a new sibling. New baby who dis? Now I need a chef and nanny.”

Mena also shared a photo of her growing baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, “I hope y’all don’t mind getting all this belly this summer.”

Erica and Safaree wed in 2019 after almost two years of dating.