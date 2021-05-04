Jerry Ferrara’s Wife Breanne Reveals Baby #2 Arrived ‘So Fast’ She Had a Home Birth without a Midwife

“Entourage” alum Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne Racano welcomed their baby boy on April 30, and it sounds like they have quite the birth story to tell.

Breanne shared a few tidbits on Instagram, writing, “Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn’t make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful. A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I’m blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy ✨ 4.30.2021 10:28pm.

Jerry also announced their son’s arrival, posting, “10:28pm on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1. My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be.”

He went on to gush about Breanne, saying, “To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received. I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!”

Jerry included some precious pics too, including one of big brother Jacob, 2, cuddling with the little guy.

