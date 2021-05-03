Rebel Wilson Reveals ‘Some Bad News’ About Her Fertility Struggles

On Sunday, Actress Rebel Wilson, 41, took to Instagram to share “some bad news.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wilson wrote on Instagram, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone.”

Without going into specific details about the news she received, Wilson said, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

After seeing Rebel’s post, her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Alexis Knapp wrote, “So sorry my love. Been through it 💔.”

Last year, Rebel opened up about getting healthy in hopes of having a family one day. She told her Instagram followers, “So, I was thinking fertility and having quality eggs in the bank. I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna get healthy.'"

Wilson has been documenting her weight-loss journey, revealing that she’s dropped 60 lbs.

She stressed, “My goal was never to be skinny. I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."