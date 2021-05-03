Chrissy Teigen’s One Night Away from John Legend, Plus: Her Daughter's Future as a Publicist?

Getty Images

Model Chrissy Teigen made it a family affair at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World,” where she was joined by husband John Legend and their adorable daughter Luna.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Chrissy, who called Luna her “tough publicist” for the night. Teigen shared, “She’s so happy to be out. I was like, ‘Let’s bring the family.’ John just landed. He got to give the commencement speech at Duke.”

Chrissy noted about Legend’s work trip, “It was the first night that we had been apart in like 14 months… It was great…It was awesome… I slept like a baby."

Referencing Luna and their son Miles, Teigen added, "I slept with my two babies.”

Chrissy said she was thrilled to be at the star-studded concert, which aims to celebrate families and communities reuniting after getting the vaccine, and which calls on world leaders to make the vaccine accessible for all. She said, “I’m so happy to tell people to get the vaccine so we can go back to normal life. I really, really want to hug my dad again, I want to do brunches, I want to do silly things, I want gut-laugh and belly-laugh in people’s faces, not be afraid of the germs, and I want to see people smile and have our teeth hit when we laugh and embrace.”

“There’s this sense of individualism when it comes to the vaccine that I just absolutely hate, and we must get vaccinated so we can help the greater good,” Teigen pointed out.

As for getting her family back together for Mother’s Day, she quipped, “My ultimate Mother’s Day is I don’t want to do anything… I think I work a little bit and John asks me if it’s okay to work… I don’t really get it, but I love other people’s Mother’s Day.”