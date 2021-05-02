Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex & Mauricio Scott Are 'MARRIED!!!!!'

Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott tied the knot on the Drummond family's Oklahoma ranch Saturday — and everything was just perfect!

"The Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond playfully posted of her daughter's nuptials, "Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?)." The caption was accompanied by a photo of husband Ladd, who is still in a brace after breaking his neck in an accident in March.

The couple's other kids — Paige, 21, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16 — were also on hand for the ceremony, which took place in spite of fears of high winds.

At the festive reception, held in a tent filled with dreamy lighting and foliage, Paige posted a selfie of the happy couple with the ecstatic caption "MARRIED!!!!!"

Guest Stuart Smith raved that it was "one of the best nights for two of the most amazing people I've ever met" and posted stunning photos of the reception and of himself with a beaming Alex.

The couple has been sneak-peeking tidbits about the ceremony and reception to People magazine and The Pioneer Woman Magazine for months.

The reception included food by Ree's restaurant the Mercantile, with guests feasting on a beef-tenderloin filet with charred vegetables, peppers, and asparagus; mashed potatoes; seven-cheese mac and cheese with caramelized onions; and not one, but two wedding cakes by Amy Cakes in Oklahoma City!

One cake was a traditional vanilla-and-strawberry wedding cake, while the other was a "groom's cake" in chocolate — and shaped like a football jersey.

At Alex's bridal shower earlier this year, Ree joked, "I'm not really worried about anything, except my dress choices zipping — and, if they do zip, whether I'll be able to breathe if they do. But even then, I ain't that worried. That's why they invented duct tape, right?"

