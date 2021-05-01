Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis Dies at 89

Olympia Dukakis, known for her performances in the "Tales of the City" franchise and as an Oscar winner for "Moonstruck," died Saturday in New York City. She was 89.

Her death was confirmed by her brother, Apollo Dukakis, who wrote on Facebook, "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis."

He was referencing the actress' husband of over 55 years Louis Zorich, the esteemed stage actor widely known for a recurring role on "Mad About You," who died at 93 in 2018.

Born June 20, 1931, in Lowell, Massachusetts, Dukakis was an outstanding athlete and studied to be a physical therapist in the wake of the polio epidemic, but switched gears and earned a Master of Fine Arts Degree ahead of a career on the stage.

Upon moving to NYC in 1959, she found sparse work, almost exclusively in rare "ethnic" roles, but for her performance in an off-Broadway production of the play "Man Equals Man" (1963) she won an Obie Award, a break. In a prolific 50-year career in the theater, she tackled classics and modern fare with aplomb, and in 1973 co-founded the Whole Theater Company with Zorich.

Among her many awards in the theater, Dukakis won a second Obie for "The Marriage of Bette and Boo" in 1985 and was honored with a 2000 Outer Critics Circle Award for "Rose," a one-woman show in which she played a survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto.

Following minor film credits in the '60s and '70s, Dukakis landed the role of her career, as Rose Castorini in Norman Jewison's acclaimed film "Moonstruck" (1987). The Cher-Nicolas Cage romantic comedy was an enormous critical and box-office hit, and Dukakis took home multiple awards, most prominently a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her supporting performance.

It was a heady time for the Dukakis family — her cousin, Michael Dukakis, was the Democratic nominee for president in 1988.

She enjoyed her later-in-life fame, telling The Los Angeles Times in 1991, “The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For ‘Moonstruck’ they say, ‘Your life is going down the toilet...' It’s real funny.”

Other memorable film appearances include "Made for Each Other" (1971), "The Idolmaker" (1980), "Working Girl" (1988), "Steel Magnolias" (1989), "Dad" (1989), "Look Who's Talking" (1989), "Look Who's Talking Now" (1993), "Jeffrey" (1995), "Mighty Aphrodite" (1995), "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995), "The Event" (2003), and "Cloudburst" (2011).

Having made episodic TV appearances since 1962, Dukakis was a late bloomer in that medium as well. She received her first Emmy nomination for the 1991 miniseries "Lucky Day" and was nominated for a Golden Globe for 1992's "Sinatra," in which she played the iconic singer's mother Dolly.

In 1993, Dukakis played Anna Madrigal, the mercurial matriarch of an LGBTQ circle of friends and chosen family in "Tales of the City," a PBS production so controversial for its frank subject matter that funding of PBS was subsequently hotly debated in Congress. The limited series was nonetheless so popular it spawned 1998's "More Tales of the City," "Further Tales of the City" (2001), and the Netflix series "Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City" (2019), one of her final performances.

Dukakis released the memoir "Ask Me Again Tomorrow: A Life in Progress" in 2003, and in 2020 was the subject of a feature documentary entitled "Dukakis."

She spent her time, when she wasn't acting, teaching acting at NYU and on the lecture circuit. She told The Globe & Mail in 2013 that discovering new talent was one of her joys, saying, “There’s such a thing as payback in this business. People have stepped out for me. If I find somebody that has talent, I step out for him.”