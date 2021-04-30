The Best Wedding Locations in Las Vegas, Plus: Win a Couples Getaway to Green Valley Ranch

“Extra’s” Charissa Thompson has the scoop on the best wedding locations in Las Vegas.

The city has it all… from Elvis officiated “I dos” at the Graceland Wedding Chapel to dolphins at The Mirage to backdrops at The Venetian.

Meanwhile, the vineyard at Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa is a popular spot to tie the knot with lots of greenery and interesting architecture.

Now, you can check out the property for yourself. Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa is treating one couple to a two-night stay, signature spa treatments and a $150 dining credit. Travel must be booked by November 1, 2021.

For all things Vegas weddings head to visitlasvegas.com/weddings.