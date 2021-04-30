Sean Hannity Lands First Interview with Caitlyn Jenner After Announcing Gubernatorial Run

Sean Hannity is set to interview Caitlyn Jenner, who recently announced she is running for governor of California.

During the exclusive sit-down in Malibu, Jenner will discuss her plans to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom as well as her viewpoint on COVID-19 restrictions and rising crime rates.

The interview will air on FOX News Channel’s “Hannity” on Wednesday, May 5, at 9 PM/ET. It’ll be Jenner’s first TV interview since announcing her candidacy.