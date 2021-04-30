Celebrity News April 30, 2021
Sean Hannity Lands First Interview with Caitlyn Jenner After Announcing Gubernatorial Run
Sean Hannity is set to interview Caitlyn Jenner, who recently announced she is running for governor of California.
During the exclusive sit-down in Malibu, Jenner will discuss her plans to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom as well as her viewpoint on COVID-19 restrictions and rising crime rates.
The interview will air on FOX News Channel’s “Hannity” on Wednesday, May 5, at 9 PM/ET. It’ll be Jenner’s first TV interview since announcing her candidacy.
Over the years, Hannity has secured interviews with key political figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during his presidential run, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Reverend Jesse Jackson, and more. He has also sat down with Hollywood stars Roseanne Barr, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Kirstie Alley, Tim Allen and Clint Eastwood.