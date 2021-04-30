Lady Gaga’s Father Reacts to Dognapping Arrests

Getty Images

Lady Gaga is still in Italy shooting her movie, “House of Gucci,” but her father, Joe Germanotta is talking to “Extra’s” Billy Bush today about the arrest of five people in connection with the February dognapping of her French bulldogs and the shooting of her dog walker Ryan Fischer.

Joe said Gaga is very busy filming, “I'm sure she's relieved we text back and forth.”

He told Billy, “What surprises me is that the LAPD stayed with it and they caught these guys, we were hoping that they were going to catch ‘em and what they did to Ryan was just horrible and he's still recovering. He's still got some physical therapy he's got to go through.”

Germanotta continued, “I thought it was unusual when they got the call this woman found the dogs tied to a pole. That's the most ridiculous thing I ever heard but… you walk down the street and you see a couple of dogs tied to a pole the first thing you're going to do is call a hotline number?”

Sharing this about Ryan, he said, “He's really a great kid he loves those dogs… those animals he takes them everywhere with him, he's been their… trainer for five to seven years… He's been with them a long time and I just think it's remarkable that this is going to come to closure, I just hope somebody in L.A. actually prosecutes these kids.”

Police said James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were charged with attempted murder. Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50, face charges of being an accessory to attempted murder. The defendants have all entered not guilty pleas, according to ABC 7. Their next court date is May 11.

Joe added, “This was attempted murder. I hope they don’t let them back on the street.”

He went on, “I just can't believe that somebody pulled out a gun and shot someone over dogs, stealing dogs, that's just beyond me.”