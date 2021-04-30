Jason Segel & Alexis Mixter Split

Getty Images

Actor Jason Segel and his girlfriend Alexis Mixter are over after eight years of dating.

On Thursday, Mixter announced the sad news on Instagram, writing, “This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated."

“I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much," Alexis added. "It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming."

Admitting that it’s a “strange feeling” to announce the split on social media, Alexis explained, “Some won't understand why it is necessary and that's okay. Having a public romantic relationship is not easy. Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn't even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way."

Mixter ended her post by showing her appreciation to Segel. In a message directed to him, she shared, “Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday. I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally.”

The pair have kept their romance off the radar over the years, but they did walk the red carpet a handful of times, including at the 2016 Oscars.