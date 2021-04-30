Derek Hough Dishes on ‘DWTS,’ Plus: Red Robin’s Bacon Dance TikTok Challenge

Getty

Derek Hough is dishing on what’s ahead on “Dancing with the Stars” and his new partnership with Red Robin!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Derek, who chatted about Len Goodman’s return to “DWTS.”

Derek is also encouraging fans to join the Bacon Dance TikTok challenge as part of the limited-time Bacon Bash menu at Red Robin.

For International Dance Day, Derek created a Bacon Dance that TikTok users can try themselves. Watch it here!

To enter, fans just need to tag @RedRobinBurgers and use the hashtags #RedRobin and #BaconDance. The competition goes through May 3, when Derek will select three winners for a virtual “meet and eat.”