Cassie Randolph Moves on from Colton Underwood — Who Is She Dating?

Getty

Two weeks after Colton Underwood came out as gay, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph has been spotted with a new man.

TMZ reports Randolph was seen with songwriter Brighton Reinhardt, 23, at the Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, California, where they were joined by Cassie's parents, her brother Landon, and her sister Michelle, who is dating actor Gregg Sulkin.

According to the outlet, the two have been dating for a few months. It looks like things are getting more serious if he’s spending time with her parents!

Backgrid

Brighton recently released a song called “Creep” with lyrics that sound like a direct shot at Colton.

Along with mentioning a GPS under a car, he sings, “You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing.”

After Colton and Cassie split in May 2020, TMZ reported that Cassie accused him of harassment and stalking and filed a restraining order. Randolph later dropped the restraining order and asked that police drop the investigation.

At the time, Underwood told the site in a statement, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Of Colton’s decision to come out as gay, Randolph recently told her vlog followers, "I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now."