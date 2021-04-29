Surprise! Comedian Hannah Gadsby Secretly Marries Jenney Shamash

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is a married woman!

On Wednesday, Gadsby took to Instagram to introduce her producer wife Jenny Shamash. The 43-year-old wrote, “She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold."

Along with posting a pic of them getting ice cream, she revealed, “We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it."

“For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story,” Gadsby added. “My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality."

It was Hannah’s first post featuring Jenney.

It is unclear how they met, but Shamash was a producer on Gadsby’s stand-up special “Douglas,” which shed some light on her autism diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Hannah opened up on her autism, telling Vanity Fair, “My decision to only wear blue, comfortable clothing (not frilly, not lacy, not overly adorned) was made because my sense of self is not defined by how the world sees me, it is defined by how I feel in the world. And I feel a lot because I am autistic," she explained. "I only wear blue clothes because they have a calming effect on me, and I am very easily overwhelmed in public spaces. It’s a solution and I like it."