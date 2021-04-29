Celebrity News April 29, 2021
Josh Duggar Arrested by Federal Agents in Arkansas
Former “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal agents today in Arkansas.
According to the Washington County website, Duggar was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and he’s being held without bail.
The reason for the arrest is unknown, but authorities included a mug shot of Josh, who almost appears to be smirking in the pic.
In 2015, it became public that Josh had been accused of molesting five girls when he was a teenager in 2006. Afterward, the family’s show “19 Kids and Counting” was canceled.
At that time, he told People in a statement, “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.”
“We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”
While he has been largely out of the spotlight since the scandal, just last week Josh and his wife Anna announced they are expecting their seventh child.