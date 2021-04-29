Glenn Close Reveals What Spike Lee Told Her After That Oscars ‘Da Butt’ Dance

Getty Images

Glenn Close is dishing on her show-stealing moment at the Oscars!

While promoting “Four Good Days” alongside co-star Mila Kunis, Close told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about dancing to “Da Butt” at the Academy Awards.

“They told me that the song was going to be ‘Da Butt’ and told me about some of the great bands and the people,” she said. “I did some research, I went and saw the dance video, so I knew what the dance was and that was totally spontaneous.”

Jenn asked if she was practicing at home before the awards show, but Close said, “No, I didn’t think I was going to be doing that on television.”

“Da Butt” is from the Spike Lee 1988 movie “School Daze,” and the director gave Close props on social media. Glenn also revealed, “He called me up as well with his family, which was wonderful.”

Mila asked, “What did he say?” and Glenn replied, “He said I have a lifelong ‘sister card’ now. I have a sister card now, which is probably better than an Oscar.”

Glenn and Mila also opened up about “Four Good Days,” which is about what addiction can do to a family. Kunis plays a drug addict at her lowest, with Close as her exasperated mother.

Mila shared, “I have two kids… There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my children, and I could not understand this one woman just simply not being able to not do drugs... For me, the most interesting part was trying to understand how addictive and how damaging the opiate crisis truly is in order to have a mother like myself… what would it take for me to not see my kids, and how is that humanly possible?”

Glenn added, “I have a sister who has been sober now — Jessie — has been sober now for 18 years, so I know how hard that is… With the opioid crisis that is so deeply addictive, it takes over everything… One person has family, has friends, then it starts affecting towns. We need to really start to understand and humanize this scourge that is occurring in our country.” Close went on to say of “Four Good Days,” “It’s an important film, it’s all about family.”

Mila transformed for the role, saying, “It was weight loss… You have to look unhealthy. When you lose weight as a woman, you instantly lose weight in your face… The second I lost one too many pounds, it was very evident.” She wore prosthetic teeth and sickly makeup, “The pockmarks, the shadows… I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you look awful…’ You feel it.”