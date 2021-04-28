Jamie Chung Fights for Housing Justice

Getty

Actress Jamie Chung is joining Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Melissa Joan Hart for a night of celebration, education. and action at the Los Angeles Family Housing virtual fundraiser “Home Together.”

The mission is to help more than 66,000 homeless Angelenos who have been overlooked due to systemic racism.

Chung told “Extra,” “One thing that cannot be denied is the impact of institutional racism on housing, employment, health care, access to opportunities and resources.”

In a video in support for the organization, Jamie said, “L.A. Family Housing knows that homeless is not inevitable. We need committed people like you to help us advance the solutions that have been proven to end it. LA Family Housing is working every day to link 11,000 people to affordable housing, employment, health care and support systems that are desperately needed. They are at the frontlines of change and know that at its core housing justice is racial justice.”

Chung added, “When you support LAFH... you are fighting to the right for housing for all BIPOC across our community. So, thank you.”

Los Angeles Family Housing helps transition people from homelessness and poverty with a series of housing options set up with supportive services.