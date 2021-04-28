Heather Rae Young Talks Co-Parenting with Christina Haack: ‘We Communicate Daily’

Getty Images

It’s all about the kids! Tarek El Moussa’s fiancée Heather Rae Young is opening up about co-parenting with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

The “Selling Sunset” star tells Us Weekly, “We co-parent very well together. We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

El Moussa and Haack, who divorced in 2018, are parents to Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Christina moved on with Ant Anstead, but they have since split. They share son Hudson, 1. Tarek and Heather started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2020.

She also talked about what it means to be a stepmom, saying, “I’m raising them at our house. They respect me as their bonus mom. They love me. I love them so much, but I think the most challenging [thing] was coming in when they were already 3 and 8 and they’re already little people. They already have the personalities, they already had a routine. I came in after the fact.”

She continued, “Just kind of fitting my way into their lives, being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and not overstepping boundaries or rules. So, just kind of making sure those are in place, but that was really just kind of getting our personalities, working together and living together and how I can set my boundaries with the rules that are in place that I want to have at our home… in the way I grew up and kind of instilling certain things in them.”

Tarek and Christina have remained on good terms and still co-star on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop.” Heather said she’s open to making a cameo!