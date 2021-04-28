‘Game of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer & David Oakes Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” actress Natalie Dormer, 39, has a secret to share… she’s a mom!

During an appearance on the “That’s After Life” podcast, Dormer revealed that she had welcomed her first child with David Oakes three months ago. She said, “It was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby. I feel like I am probably being a bit of a cliché.”

Natalie joked that her daughter will “probably be sitting in a bar in sort of 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.’”

Natalie also noted that motherhood has been “an absolute joy.”

“I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else," Natalie quipped. "I completely underestimated it."

As for how becoming a mom has changed her, Dormer said, “You hear people say your whole perspective on life will change and your whole set of value systems will alter, and you sort of roll your eyes as a childless person and go, 'Yeah, yeah'... And then you have one and you go, 'Oh, wow!'"

“It really does completely alter the lens and things that did matter oh, so much, there's a whole new perspective to life, isn't there?” Natalie emphasized.

Along with being “absolutely in love” with her little girl, Dormer admitted that she’s “going to find it very difficult” to go back to work once the London theaters reopen.

Dormer did not reveal the name of her baby girl.