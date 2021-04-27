Television April 27, 2021
Soap Stars Tease Upcoming Soap Con Live!
Getty Images
Soap Con Live kicks off May 1, and “Extra” special correspondent and star of “The Young and the Restless” Michelle Stafford is getting the soap dish from “General Hospital’s” Kin Shriner, former “Day of Our Lives” and “One Life to Live” actress Kassie DePaiva, and DePaiva’s TV daughter Kristen Alderson.
The virtual event is the Comic Con of daytime soaps, and will include panels, meet-and-greets, and more.
Check out the schedule here, and stream content at the Locher Room or SoapConLive.com.