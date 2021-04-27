‘Greek’ Actors Amber Stevens West & Andrew J. West Expecting Baby #2

“22 Jump Street” actress Amber Stevens West has a baby on the way!

Amber and husband Andrew J. West are expecting their second child together.

On Tuesday, Amber announced the happy news on Instagram. She wrote, “While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success! We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families. @blackmamasmatter.”

Along with posting the announcement, Stevens shared photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

Amber and Andrew are also the parents of daughter Ava Laverne, who turns 3 in October.

After their daughter’s arrival, Amber and Andrew gushed to People magazine, “We feel like we've been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava. Now that she's here, we're completely obsessed. She's already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we're so excited to see what else she will show us and teach us in the years to come."