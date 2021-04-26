Oscar Winner Emerald Fennell Is Pregnant — See Her Baby Bump!

Getty Images

“Promising Young Woman” writer-director and “The Crown” actress Emerald Fennell has another baby on the way!

On Sunday, Fennell debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the Oscars, where she picked up a statuette for Best Original Screenplay.

During her acceptance speech, Fennell said, “They said ‘write a speech’ and I didn't because I just didn't think this would ever happen. Am I going to be in trouble with Steven Soderbergh? I'm so sorry — I don't want him to be cross with me.”

“So, the only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10 and I had a look to see if there would be anything useful from it but unfortunately I mostly thanked Zack Morris from ‘Saved by the Bell,’ who was my very supportive husband," Emerald quipped. "Unfortunately, he hasn't been as much a part of my life as I’d hoped, and so that speech is not that useful. But all I can say is — I'm trying very hard not to cry, which is very difficult as an English person, because we don't cry ever, ever — this film was made by the most incredible people in the world.”

Getty Images

While she was in the press room, Fennell was asked if she would name her unborn child Zack Morris, a name that was trending after her acceptance speech.

“Well, you know, actually, if Zack Morris doesn't mind this situation,” she joked, referencing her pregnancy, “I think we should just really give it a go."

During her interview with ABC’s “Oscars After Dark,” Fennell also addressed her pregnancy while touching her belly. She commented, “I'm working on another project. This project is making me very cranky and tired."