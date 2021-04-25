Riz Ahmed & Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza Make Red-Carpet Debut at the 2021 Oscars!

Getty Images

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed just made it red-carpet official with his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza.

This marks their first public appearance since Riz spilled the news back in January that he was married.

Ahmed, who is up for Best Actor for his role in “Sound of Metal,” looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Fatima beamed in a turquoise gown.

Just a few days ago, Riz thanked Mirza in his acceptance speech after winning a Film Independent Spirit Award. He told her, "This is all for you."

Ahmed recently opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about his “corny” proposal and how she thought he was kidding around!

"We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question… And she looked up and was like, 'You're joking.'"

He continued, "Maybe the way I proposed didn't help because she's a novelist, she's amazing with words.”

Riz explained, "She loves a bit of Scrabble. So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out, 'Will you marry me?'"