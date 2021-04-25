Josh & Anna Duggar Expecting Baby #7

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have another baby on the way.

On Friday, Anna announced that they are expecting their seventh child together. Along with posting a video, she wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

In the video, pink confetti comes out after Josh popped an umbrella open.

The pair haven’t announced a name, but it won’t be a surprise if they stick with an “M” name since their other children’s names all start with M.