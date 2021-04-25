Halle Berry & Van Hunt Make It Red-Carpet Official at Oscars 2021

Months after confirming their romance, actress Halle Berry and musician Van Hunt are reaching a new milestone in their relationship!

On Sunday, Berry took Hunt as her date at the Oscars, where she is presenting. Not only did he attend, Van also posed with Halle on the red carpet.

For their debut, Halle rocked a blunt bob and baby bangs.

Before hitting the red carpet, Berry hinted at her dramatic look on Twitter. She posted a pic of her locks on the floor.

Earlier this month, Halle showed her love for Van with a pic of herself wrapping her arm around a guitar-playing Van. She wrote on Instagram, “I’ll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar..... who’s gonna watch BRIC Jazz Fest with me tomorrow?”

Last year, Berry sparked rumors about her love life after posting pics of a mystery man’s feet in two separate Instagram posts.

Berry eventually hinted that she was dating Hunt by posting a pic of herself wearing a Van Hunt tee, writing on Instagram, “now ya know... ♥️.”

To fuel more rumors, she also included a foot emoji.

Hunt posted the same photo, adding, “There you go...”