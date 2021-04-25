Award Shows April 25, 2021
‘Borat’ Star Maria Bakalova Stuns in Princess Gown on Oscars Red Carpet
Maria Bakalova, who went through a total transformation in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” looked every bit the princess on the Oscars red carpet Sunday evening.
The actress hit the arrivals line in a gorgeous white Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and full skirt.
She wore her blonde hair pulled back, showing off her stunning necklace and earrings from Moussaieff Jewellers.
Maria, who is up for Best Supporting Actress, wrote on Instagram, “I still cannot believe this is happening to me. This has been a dream come true. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. I am truly so humbled and honored to be nominated alongside such talented artists."