Tom Bergeron Teases New Hosting Gig: 'They Pulled Me Back In'

Getty Images

"Just when I thought I was out — they pull me back in!"

With that Al Pacino "Godfather: Part III" quote — in a video posted by Tom Bergeron on Tuesday — the former "Dancing with the Stars" host had fans on social media buzzing that he might be returning to host the original dance-competition show.

Not so!

Bergeron was back the following day to promise fans he would clear things up by "next week."

On Friday, he clarified in a third video, "I am returning to hosting... It's not going to be a show that I previously hosted. However, it's very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted."

Leaving us hanging, he ended with, "More details later — have a great weekend."

According to Deadline, Bergeron is in negotiations to host a syndicated game show, a guess Bergeron admitted was, "Getting warmer..."