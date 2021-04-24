Celebrity News April 24, 2021
Tom Bergeron Teases New Hosting Gig: 'They Pulled Me Back In'
"Just when I thought I was out — they pull me back in!"
With that Al Pacino "Godfather: Part III" quote — in a video posted by Tom Bergeron on Tuesday — the former "Dancing with the Stars" host had fans on social media buzzing that he might be returning to host the original dance-competition show.
Not so!
Bergeron was back the following day to promise fans he would clear things up by "next week."
On Friday, he clarified in a third video, "I am returning to hosting... It's not going to be a show that I previously hosted. However, it's very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted."
Leaving us hanging, he ended with, "More details later — have a great weekend."
Another tease from Tom 😏 pic.twitter.com/kWkIBoFRng— Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 23, 2021 @Tom_Bergeron
According to Deadline, Bergeron is in negotiations to host a syndicated game show, a guess Bergeron admitted was, "Getting warmer..."
Bergeron, 65, had hosting duties on "DWTS" from 2005-2019, when Tyra Banks took over. He is also known for his long association with "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "Hollywood Squares."