Paulina Porizkova & Aaron Sorkin Will Make It Red-Carpet Official at Oscars

Paulina Porizkova is set to accompany "The Trial of the Chicago 7" writer Aaron Sorkin to the Oscars Sunday, making their secret relationship red-carpet official!

Page Six reports exclusively that the supermodel, 56, and the scribe, 59, have been dating for several months.

Porizkova's social media followers knew something was up — she has been posting "date night" selfies and even hinted that her sex life has been revving up.

Alongside a playful pic of herself seated on a therapeutic Emsella chair, Porizkova teased, "This 'chair' I’m sitting on in @drhalaas office has been quite wonderful for my sex life. ( Self pleasure included in 'sex life')."

Being with Sorkin marks the model and anti-ageism activist's first public splash in the dating pool since the death of her estranged husband, the Cars' Ric Ocasek, in 2019. Though wed to him for 30 years and the father of two sons with him, Porizkova had separated from Ocasek at the time of his death. They were still very much a part of each other's lives when he died, so she was shocked to learn he had disinherited her, a painful situation she spoke about candidly.

Lately, though, Paulina — who just posed nude for the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia 40 years after her first cover at 16 — has told fans she is not just single, but also ready to mingle.

“What am I looking for in a partner?" she wrote online. "Quite honestly, I don’t know. I don’t have a clue. I don’t know what I want because my husband was my soulmate for such a long time, and what he provided me at that time is no longer what I need. I need something else now because I’m way more fabulous now than I was at 19. I need a guy that can withstand my awesomeness.”

She went on to tell fans, “Some women are attracted to really good-looking guys or powerful guys or rich guys, I’ve always been attracted to talent. Talent to me is really sexy."

If talent is her sweet spot, Porizkova has hit the jackpot with Sorkin, who has triumphed on Broadway ("A Few Good Men," "To Kill a Mockingbird"), on TV ("Sports Night," "The West Wing"), and at the movies ("Moneyball," "The Social Network," "Molly's Game").