Christina Milian Gives Birth to Third Child — Find Out His Name!

Instagram

It's a boy!

Christina Milian, 39, and her boyfriend Matt Pokora, 35, announced the birth of their second child together — a son, Kenna — with a glowing, post-birth portrait of mother and child Saturday.

"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!" Milian gushed, "Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it's party of 5 baby!"

"Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for," she went on. "You're a king in my eyes."

Kenna is Milian's third, after 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison with ex-husband The Dream, and 14-month-old son Isaiah with Pokora.

