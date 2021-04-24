Celebrity News April 24, 2021
Christina Milian Gives Birth to Third Child — Find Out His Name!
It's a boy!
Christina Milian, 39, and her boyfriend Matt Pokora, 35, announced the birth of their second child together — a son, Kenna — with a glowing, post-birth portrait of mother and child Saturday.
"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!" Milian gushed, "Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it's party of 5 baby!"
First Pic! Marie Kondo & Takumi Kawahara Welcome Baby #3View Story
"Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for," she went on. "You're a king in my eyes."
Kenna is Milian's third, after 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison with ex-husband The Dream, and 14-month-old son Isaiah with Pokora.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Milian announced her pregnancy in December with a dreamy beach pic and the caption, “You and Me + 3 🌏#morelove,” and recently wowed the world with baby bump pics in blue Savage x Fenty lingerie.