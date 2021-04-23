Reality Star Marysol Patton Quietly Marries Steve McNamara

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Miami” alum Marysol Patton and boyfriend Steve McNamara have taken the next big step in their relationship!

On Thursday, the pair tied the knot in a private affair in Tulum, Mexico.

A source told Page Six, “They snuck off and did it, just like that.”

According to the outlet, Marysol and Steve exchanged vows in a traditional Mayan ceremony, which was led by a shaman. The ceremony was a tribute to her mom, Elsa Patton, who died in 2019.

The insider explained, “It was the basis of her mom’s spiritual-religious roots. She felt her mom’s influence guided her to have this kind of ceremony — Elsa is still in charge!”

For her big day, Marysol wore a lacy white dress and a flower crown, while Steve sported a white button-down and shorts.

Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated the wedding with a dinner at Hotel Esencia.

The pair wed just a year after meeting. They were never formally engaged before getting hitched. The source emphasized, “They have been stuck like glue since they met.”