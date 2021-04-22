This System Backs Up Your Photos for Life for Under $100

From baby announcements to magical getaways, we rely on our phones to capture some of the most important moments of our lives — even if it's just a pic of that seriously beautiful smoothie you made this morning. But what would happen if, for some reason, you lost it all?

Before you break out in hives at the mere thought of losing all your phone's photos, take a deep breath and snag a subscription to Degoo Premium. This backup system lets you sleep at night, keeping your favorite pics, videos, and more safe across all of your devices.

Armed with 10TB of backup storage, Degoo is more than capable of holding all of your precious data, never leaving you frustrated over limited space on your device. In fact, that's more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined! And each time you back up a photo, Degoo automatically replicates it, giving you a little extra, much-appreciated peace of mind. And it works on all of your devices, from your phone to your laptop to your tablet.

In addition to its generous backup space, Degoo also ensures your personal content stays safe, with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption that keeps everything private. Degoo also makes sharing files with friends and family incredibly easy, allowing you to send anything via email or link.

With high ratings on the App Store (4.5 stars with 6.2K reviews), Google Play (4.4 stars with over 557K reviews), and more, Degoo is changing the way people store their photos, videos, and beyond.

Right now, you can snag a Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan with Degoo Premium for only $99.99 (reg. $3600). That's a seriously great deal, but if you'd like to save some bucks, you can opt for the 3TB plan, 2TB plan, or even 1TB plan.