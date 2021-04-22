Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby #3 with ‘Minor Complications,’ Thank Fans for Prayers

Getty Images

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, 41, and his wife Lauren are parents again!

On Thursday, Carter announced that their third child arrived with “some minor complications.” He tweeted, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Nick added, “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

The name and gender of the baby have not been revealed.

Their bundle of joy joins Nick and Lauren’s other children, son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months.

In January, the couple broke the news that they were expecting.

She told People magazine, “I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that. We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant.”

At first, Lauren thought she had “a tumor.” She added, “Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."

Over the years, Nick and Lauren have been faced with multiple miscarriages. Praising Chrissy Teigen, who recently suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, Lauren revealed, “My last, the one before Saoirse was a second-term loss, which is more, just more traumatic and there's a lot that goes into it. It was] similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through. When she came out with her story, we were so happy because we were like, 'Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it's not so taboo.' People go through it and I was actually very grateful that they shared as much as they did and as in depth as they did, because I mean, no one talks about it."

Despite suffering those miscarriages, Lauren learned some important life lessons. She explained, “I just have to let go because you realize when you go through miscarriages and you have trouble keeping pregnant, that you have no control.”