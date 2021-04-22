How Bobby Brown Is Processing Bobby Jr. & Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths, Plus: His ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal

FOX Television

Last night, singer Bobby Brown got emotional after he was unmasked on “The Masked Singer.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Bobby, who lost his son Bobby Jr. recently and daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2015. As for how he deals with these losses, Bobby revealed, “I do a lot of prayer. There is a lot of prayer involved in getting over loss and grief, and I just try to stay positive.”

He added, “My kids — 4 years old and 11 years old — [and] my older kids also keep me on my toes. My grandkids keep me on my toes. I have a lot of love coming from every direction… They keep me happy. They keep my spirits high.”

Bobby also explained why he does not live life with regret, saying, “Once you start regretting things, then you lose sight of the future. No regrets here. The only thing [is] I wish I could hug them again.”

He said he does take time to remember Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina daily, sharing, “I have so many memories of my son and of my daughter, I never go a day with waking up to their smiling faces. I never go a day without appreciating that God had allowed me to have them for the time he allowed me to have them in my life.”

Brown said he enjoyed performing on “The Masked Singer,” but his kids knew it was him! He shared, “My 4-year-old, 5-year-old, and 11-year-old, they actually knew that it was me because we sung around the house so much… I had to hold a little white lie — I ended up telling them last night… They were calling all their friends… I’m the cool dad now.”

Bobby has now turned his sights towards new music, revealing, “I’m in the studio working hard. I am trying to get this album out to the people.”